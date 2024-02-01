DAVAO: The Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) has directed the Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (BDRRMC) to prepare additional evacuation centers in their areas since various parts of the locality were affected by floods due to heavy rains. As of Thursday, work and classes at all levels in the city remain suspended. The local government is also continuously collating its list of names of affected barangays. Meanwhile, in a radio interview, Lyndon Ancajas, the CDRRMO administrative and training officer, urged the public to cooperate and take heed of the possible preemptive and forced evacuation advisories in light of the trough of the low-pressure area (LPA) bringing in heavy rains here. He also advised residents in flood-prone areas to take proactive measures to ensure their safety. "Those living in areas frequented by floods in the past should at this time prepare their survival kits because they may be asked to evacuate," Ancajas said. An advisory from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-PAGASA) showed that the trough of the LPA may bring a significant amount of rain within the next three days. 'Residents should always stay alert and keep updated with the advisories on weather and river monitoring posted through the CDRRMO (social media page) official page and the Davao City Disaster Radio,' Ancajas said. To date, local response teams evacuated 1,595 families or 6,065 persons affected by floods. Source: Philippines News Agency