Davao City readies another Covid-19 test center

The city government here will convert the Los Amigos Health Center as a test center for the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Mayor Sara Z. Duterte said Monday.

Duterte said the center has gone through inspection last week and could start testing Covid-19 samples in a month, adding the addition of more testing centers is part of the broader effort of the city government to ramp up local testing capacity.

“Yesterday (Sunday), we made a timeline and it needs another month for the Los Amigos Center to operate,” she said, adding the city is eyeing three other testing facilities. The others are the Davao Doctor’s Hospital, the Brokenshire Hospital, and a privately owned laboratory.

Currently, Covid-19 testing is only being done at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), which was also designated as a Covid-19 treatment facility in the Davao Region. Its testing capacity is about 80 per day.

Duterte said that along with more testing facilities, the local government has also increased the number of isolation facilities. A total of 11 isolation facilities are now ready to host patients required to be quarantined, she added.

“It has 503 beds and ready to accommodate Covid-19 patients,” she said.

As of May 11, the city has a total of 161 positive cases with 81 recoveries. There are still 57 active cases in the city and 22 deaths had been reported since the outbreak started.

