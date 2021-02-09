Davao City ramps up vaccination info campaign

The city government here is developing information education communication (IEC) materials to educate the public on the importance of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine.

Mayor Sara Z. Duterte said Monday that she instructed the City Information Office (CIO) to develop Cebuano language comic-type IEC materials for the campaign, which seeks to emphasize the importance of the vaccines to achieve the desired herd immunity among Dabawenyos.

“We develop an IEC material that is easy to understand with characters where the public can relate. It will be in the vernacular so that the Dabawenyos will easily understand it,” Duterte said.

“We in the government can only answer and explain it, and there is nothing we can do if you refuse to get vaccinated,” she added.

Another strategy, she said, is to hold small group meetings to disseminate the importance of vaccines at the grassroots level.

Even the health workers in private and public hospitals who have apprehensions about the vaccines would also be included in the IEC rollout, she added.

“We need to answer their concerns for them to make an informed decision about getting vaccinated,” Mayor Sara added. “There is indeed a low acceptance on it as they fear getting vaccinated. It needs some sort of in-depth explanation to the public for them to understand.”