Davao City puts up ‘operation center’ for Covid-19

The city government here established an operation center (opcen) on Saturday which will solely cater to individuals with possible symptoms of the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Mayor Sara Duterte, in a radio interview on Saturday, said the opcen will cater 24 hours with response team personnel from Central 911, Davao City Police Office (DCPO), Task Force Davao (TFD), City Social Services and Development Office (CSSDO), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), Public Safety and Security Command Center (PSSCC) and City Health Office (CHO).

“They will be working for 24 hours. We put the opcen because we prepare for a possible influx of patients affected by Covid-19,” Duterte said.

She also encouraged Dabawenyos to contact the following numbers should they experience signs and symptoms of the disease: 09190711111 for Smart subscribers, 09175086548 for Globe and (082) 2440181 for landline.

Duterte urged the public to call the hotlines if they have a fever of more than 38 degrees, colds, cough and sore throat.

“All they have to do is to text or call their name, address, age, gender and number of household members. Personnel from the opcen will give instructions on what to do,” she said.

Duterte also said two health centers dedicated to cater to person with suspected Covid-19 cases are located in Sta. Ana and Crossing Bayabas, Toril.

As to the security measure on the entry points of the city, Duterte said that TFD along with the health workers deployed by the city government will man the checkpoints.

“We are doing our best to trace those persons who were considered as PUI,” she said.

On the other hand, Duterte urged Dabawenyos to refrain from travelling outside the city, observe social distancing and regularly wash hands with soap and water. She also reminded the senior citizens to stay at home to be spared from the infection.

“They can go out if they will buy, they will work, buy medicines or went to hospitals,” she added.

Duterte also clarified that she has not imposed a curfew since she asked everyone to stay at their homes.

Source: Philippines News Agency