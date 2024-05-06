DAVAO CITY: The City Health Office (CHO) has established eight more satellite Animal Bite Treatment Centers (ABTC) to ensure the accessibility of anti-rabies vaccines for those in the suburban areas. Dr. Annaliza Malubay, a senior ABTC medical officer, said due to the volume of patients seeking their services, the city saw the need to put up satellite ABTCs in its various districts for accessibility. 'Considering the influx of patients, Dabawenyos can now opt to avail of free anti-rabies vaccination and consultations at the satellite clinics,' she said in a press briefing Monday. Apart from its main office on Magallanes Street, the CHO has set up satellite ABTCs in the Toril, Mintal, Calinan, Marilog, Sasa, Bunawan, and Paquibato districts. On average, Malubay said their main office caters to 300-350 patients daily for post-prophylaxis vaccination and consultation. She noted that the ABTCs have not recorded any human deaths due to rabies for the first quarter of the year. In 2023, the city recorded four human deaths caused by the rabies virus, which was significantly lower than in 2022, when the city recorded 12 deaths. Malubay advised those bitten by cats or dogs to observe the animal for 14 days, urging patients to get three doses of the anti-rabies vaccine to ensure its effectiveness. 'Wash any bitten area for 10 to 15 minutes with running water and soap as the first aid response to wash the virus off. The rabies virus does not immediately spread beyond the wound perimeter, so it is crucial to have the wound thoroughly washed with running water,' she said. Source: Philippines News Agency