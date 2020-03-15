Davao City placed under community quarantine

The city government on Sunday placed the city under community quarantine despite having zero positive cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Mayor Sara Duterte, in a radio interview, said she declared a community quarantine because she does not want the Dabawenyos to wait for a positive case before acting about the preventive measures.

“I deemed it necessary and I don’t think we should wait for a positive case,” she said.

Duterte added that the confirmatory test among the patients under monitoring (PUI) would take days before the result will be sent back to the city.

“For now, we don’t know who has the virus because the testing kits were not yet returned to the health authorities here. It is much better if you stay away from each other or apply social distancing,” she added.

Duterte also laid down the quarantine guidelines:

- People should stay in their homes and may only come out to work, buy food or medicines, go to the hospital or take out garbage.

- Mass gatherings and classes from kindergarten to post-graduate studies will be suspended until after the state of public emergency has been lifted.

- All religious activities are suspended.

- Government work will not be disrupted. Employees from other provinces may enter the city, but necessary screening procedures must be followed.

- Private companies must prepare and implement a flexible workplan for their employees.

- Require people to procure services and buy goods online from local suppliers.

- Require online meetings and bank transactions.

- Public transportation will be allowed

- Cargo deliveries will be allowed.

Despite the declaration, Duterte reiterated that there is no reason to panic and urged Dabawenyos to avoid hoarding goods.

“Hoarding will not prevent them from getting the disease. They should stay at home,” she added.

Duterte also vowed to give Dabawenyos an update from time to time through the government-owned radio station

