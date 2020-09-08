Davao City now cacao capital of PH

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has recognized this city as the cacao capital of the Philippines.

After years of promoting the cacao industry, it has now become Davao region’s pride following the declaration of DA Secretary William Dar in a ceremony held here Monday.

The city has been a consistent major producer of cacao beans in the entire region, producing a total of 2,289.74 metric tons from 2015 to 2019.

Dar congratulated Mayor Sara Z. Duterte for her leadership and recognized the efforts of the Department of Trade and Industry in advancing the cacao industry in the Davao region.

Dar promised to help the private sector and urged fellow Filipinos to invest in cacao.

In her acceptance speech, Mayor Sara thanked the cacao industry players for their efforts, bringing Davao City recognition from the national government.

“For the past few years now, Davao cacao has been recognized as among the world’s best, with our local brands making waves in international chocolate competitions, and a growing number of Filipino and foreign chocolate makers sourcing their beans here,” she said.

Mayor Sara said the goal of local agriculture is not just to ensure that there is food on the table for each Dabawenyo, but to make it a viable and sustainable industry for farmers and stakeholders.

“While it is one thing for our cacao and chocolates to be renowned internationally, to be recognized by the national government is just as important for us, for this is an affirmation and a celebration of the efforts of our cacao farmers and processors, and everyone in the cacao industry,” she added.

Mayor Sara also highlighted the contribution of the city’s cacao industry players and organic agriculture partners for Davao City to get the latest recognition.

“I thank all of our cacao industry players and organic agriculture partners because all of your efforts have brought Davao City these accolades,” she added.

Apart from being declared as the country’s cacao capital, the city was also cited as the regional winner for Organic Program under the local government unit category.

The city was awarded PHP300,000 for winning as the Most Outstanding City in the Regional Organic Agriculture Achievers Award 2020.

City Agriculturist Leo Brian Leuterio received the cheque on behalf of the city. Neptali Buhawe was also awarded as the Most Outstanding Organic Agricultural Extension Worker and Janel N. Juaton as the Organic Agriculture Young Farmer winner.

Source: Philippines News Agency