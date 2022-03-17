﻿Davao City maintains Covid-19 ‘minimal risk’ status

The city remains a local government unit with minimal risk for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) over the past two weeks based on the area’s risk assessment map, the City Information Office (CIO) said Tuesday.

In a statement, CIO said 178 out of the 182 barangays are under the minimal risk status as of March 12.

Only four barangays – 11-B, 9-A, Bago Oshiro, and Paradise Embac – are listed as low-risk.

This city’s two-week growth rate (TWGR) has decreased from -74.63 on March 6 to -72.63 on March 12; the average daily attack (ADAR) rate also went down from 1.1 on March 6 to 0.52 on March 12.

Dr. Michelle Schlosser, spokesperson of the Davao City Covid-19 Task Force, said while the city has an open policy and enforces only the wearing of face masks as the minimum public health protocol, residents should still avail of vaccination and booster doses to have an added layer of protection.

Davao City recorded only six new cases of Covid-19 cases on March 13, adding to the city’s 100 active cases.

Mayor Sara Z. Duterte said Monday the city has pulled through the serious part in battling Covid-19.

In her weekly interview over her official Facebook Page, Duterte said it is now safe for residents to continue with their livelihood, jobs, as well as conduct events provided that health protocols are followed.

“I think, and this is my opinion, we already passed the serious portion of Covid-19 pandemic. Let’s move onwards, forward and upwards with our lives here in Davao,” she said.

The mayor, however, reiterated the need to wear face masks at all times.

Source: Philippines News Agency