Davao City implements street, house, compound lockdowns

Mayor Sara Duterte on Wednesday afternoon announced that several areas in different barangays here have been placed in smaller lockdowns due to new confirmed cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Duterte said the lockdowns per street, per compound, and per house, were implemented as a precautionary measure.

“We have 22 (lockdowns) sa pagka-karon and nag discuss mi ani sa COVID-19 Task Force,” she said. “We call it house lockdowns, street lockdowns, or dunay mga compound nga gina-lockdown. Meaning, medyo dako ang household nga adunay positive ug mga surrounding households nya (We have 22 lockdowns for now and we discussed this with the COVID-19 Task Force. We call it house lockdowns, street lockdowns, and there are compounds that were locked down, meaning it’s a big household that has someone who tested positive and its surrounding households.)

Out of the 22 small lockdowns, 17 are on house lockdowns, 4 compound lockdown, and 1 street lockdown in Barangays Sto. Niño, Tacunan, Daliao, Brgy. Ilang, Brgy 21, Brgy. 23, Brgy. Leon Garcia, Brgy. Bago Gallera, Catalunan Grande, Baliok, Talomo, Aliongto, Buhangin Proper, and Cabantian.

“Ang lockdown nato (our lockdown) is implemented by the Security Group but recommended by the Health Group headed by the city office,” Duterte said.

Meanwhile, 106 out of 182 barangays have already received the 286,660 grocery packs per household allotted by the city government as food rations to help Dabawenyos during the lockdown.

There are presently 139 patients being treated or being monitored in Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), 36 of which tested positive, 59 have recovered while 19 have died due to the deadly virus.

Davao City has recorded a total of 113 COVID-19 positive cases.

Source: Philippines News Agency