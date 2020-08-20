Davao City heightens ASF monitoring in public markets

The Davao City Veterinarian’s Office (CVO) said it has intensified monitoring activities in all public markets here to ensure pork meat and pork processed products are free from the African swine fever (ASF).

This came after some 207 kilograms of pork meat products in Bankerohan Public Market worth PHP30,000 were confiscated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week.

CVO and FDA found traces of the ASF virus in samples of tocino, chorizo, and “lumpiang shanghai” sold in Bankerohan.

In a statement Thursday, CVO chief Dr. Cerelyn Pinili said samples taken from the chorizo and tocino products from Agdao, Toril, Mintal, Calinan, Panacan, and Tibungco public markets tested negative for ASF.

“We assure that processed pork meat sold in these public markets is safe to eat and we will continue to monitor all markets and conduct seminars about ASF to the meat vendors,” Pinili said.

She said CVO is also closely monitoring hog farms in Marilog and Calinan districts following an ASF outbreak in neighboring areas of Magpet and Arakan towns.

Meanwhile, Pinili reiterated the local government’s call for consumers to check whether their meat suppliers have proper documents such as meat inspection certificate issued by relevant government agencies.

She also urged all pork meat sellers to ensure their source of meat is certified by the government.

“We are doing this to protect their business and so the entire hog industry will not be affected,” Pinili said.

As to the livelihood assistance for affected meat sellers, Mayor Sara Z. Duterte said Thursday said she will wait for CVO’s recommendation.

“Last time, we enrolled them to TUPAD (Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers) because the disaster fund is only applicable to farmers directly affected by ASF,” Duterte said.

Source : Philippines News Agency