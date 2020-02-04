Davao City gov’t opens ‘Disaster Radio’

The city government here opened on Monday the Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) to boost the city's disaster information drive.

The radio station, located at RJ Homes Building in Pelayo-Legaspi St., features 24-hour regular programming primarily aimed at bringing information about disaster preparedness and other information on city government activities.

Mayor Sara Duterte underscored the need for the radio station's establishment to reach out to more Dabawenyos and provide timely, relevant, and useful information.

"We have a strong presence on social media, TV, and partnership with mainstream media, but there is still a need to reach out to more Dabawenyos for timely and correct information," Mayor Sara said, adding that DCDR 87.5 FM can be heard in the entire city and the Davao Region.

Also on Monday, Duterte and Davao Occidental Governor Claude Bautista, Gov. Jayvee Tyron Uy of Davao de Oro, and Gov. Nelson Dayanghirang of Davao Occidental signed a manifesto in support of the DCDR 87.5 FM.

Duterte said the city's neighboring provinces will also be able to take advantage of the services offered by the radio station.

"If they (provincial governments) have disaster preparedness or disaster projects that they want to share with the entire region, they can announce it through the DCDR so that everybody will know that this is a venue for the entire region," she said.

The city government and the Armed Forces of the Philippines also signed a Memorandum of Agreement for the sharing of public disaster preparedness announcements.

Source: Philippines News Agency