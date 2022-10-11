Davao City gov’t now ISO 9001 certified

The local government has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) accreditation by the SOCOTEC Certification Philippines Inc., an inspection and certification services firm.

In a statement Monday, the city government said SOCOTEC handed over the certification on Oct. 7 valid for three years, and applies to all city government departments and satellite offices.

The ISO 9001:2015 is a global standard set by the International Organization for Standardization that specifies the requirements for a strong QMS; outlining the processes, procedures, and programs that organizations must develop, implement, maintain, and improve to successfully manage production or service delivery.

Lawyer Zuleika Lopez, the chief of staff of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and former city administrator, said the local government successfully met the specifications required by the ISO 9001:2015.

The required ISO conditions included the streamlining of operations through digitalization and organization reengineering, simplification of service delivery, human resource training, and practice of public health standards, among others.

Lopez congratulated all public officials involved in the implementation of the ISO QMS standard, calling the awarding a “proof of the constant efforts to ensure that the programs and services are at par with the global management standards”.

Lawyer Sarah Phoebe Paclibar, QMS committee leader, said with the adaptation of the ISO QMS standard, the functions and operations of the city government will institutionalize the ease of doing business mandate and ensure “better delivery of services and products to the Dabawenyos.”

“We will continue the conduct of capacity-building of the representatives of the QMS of the city government of Davao, and, with the assistance of our technical advisors, we will be able to improve those aspects wherein we are weak,” Paclibar said.

Mayor Sebastian Duterte, meanwhile, said the city government’s pursuit of excellence “will not stop.”

“The city government will continue to press forward in its vision to become a center of excellence in governance driven by an empowered citizenry,” Duterte said.

Source: Philippines News Agency