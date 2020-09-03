Davao City gov’t marks Roxas night market blast

Four years after the 2016 Roxas night market bombing here, the city government commemorated the incident on September 2 with a call for vigilance among Dabawenyos.

The Sept. 2, 2016 bombing killed 15 and injured 69 others.

Mayor Sara Z. Duterte, who led the commemoration ceremony at the memorial park in the Roxas night market, has called for continued vigilance and adoption of the “culture of security” among the residents.

Earlier, Duterte also reminded the Dabawenyos to practice a culture of security at all times following the twin bombings in Jolo, Sulu on August 24.

She said for years, the city has been boosting its security and anti-terrorism initiatives through the “culture of security” campaign to encourage Dabawenyos to adopt vigilance as their way of life.

The campaign, dubbed as “May Nakita? Dapat Magsalita!”, was rolled out by the city government and the Task Force Davao (TFD) last year.

“We have been hard in campaigning our culture of security here in Davao City. Hopefully, it would remain in the hearts and minds of the Dabawenyos every day that we should always be vigilant,” Duterte said.

During Wednesday’s commemoration officiated by Archbishop Romulo Valles, Duterte offered flowers and candles at the memorial site with some representatives of deceased family members and survivors of the bombing.

The mayor said the city government remains supportive of the survivors and the family of the victims through financial and educational assistance.

Joanna Reyes, one of the survivors, thanked the city government for not failing to support her and her family.

“The city government did not remiss in providing us with assistance. We are grateful that the government continues to support us, especially Mayor Sara who always checks on us and asks us of our needs,” said Reyes, whose three children are city government scholars.

