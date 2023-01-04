Davao City gears up for Ironman triathlon hosting in March

DAVAO CITY: The City Sports Development Division (CSDD) here has called on private and government sectors to ensure the success of the city’s hosting of the Ironman 70.3 triathlon race on March 26.

In a radio interview Wednesday, CSDD head Mikey Aportadera said preparations are currently being finalized for the nationwide event, in cooperation with the city tourism operations office.

Aportadera said planning for Ironman 70.3 will follow the previous templates — composed of a 1.9-kilometer (km) swim at the Davao Gulf, a 90-km bike ride from Bajada in Davao City to Tagum City and back, a 21-km run from Victoria Plaza to Azuela Cove and back — with the addition of several public health guidelines.

“The previous hosting was successful due to the cooperation of Davao City’s private and public sectors as well as the neighboring local government units and municipalities,” Aportadera noted.

However, he said revisions will be made to incorporate the new normal policies, noting that Ironman events are characterized by festival-like atmosphere due to the high volume of enthusiasts and spectators.

Since the race route goes beyond city borders, Aportadera said neighboring local governments have been asked to cooperate.

The sports event is expected to increase activities in the hotel, restaurant and other industries in the tourism sector.

As the city braces for the influx of visitors, accommodations and security logistics remain the primary concern of the local government.

“This is a challenge for Davao as a whole as to how we will once again welcome this many visitors when the time comes,” Aportadera said.

Source: Philippines News Agency