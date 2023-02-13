Davao City forms body vs. anti-trafficking, VAWC

DAVAO CITY: The city government has formed a body to address the issue of human trafficking and violence against women and children.

In a statement Monday, the City Information Office (CIO) said the Local Committee on Anti-Trafficking and Violence against Women and Their Children (LCAT-VAWC) will serve as a functional and parallel structure to monitor and oversee the implementation of laws and policies on the matter.

The LCAT-VAWC is composed of the city mayor as the chairperson and the City Social and the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) department head as co-chairs.

In addition, the CIO said Mayor Sebastian Duterte signed an order on Feb. 9 declaring support for Republic Act No. 9208 (Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003) and Republic Act No. 9262 (Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004).

“The LCAT-VAWC, anchored on R.A. Nos. 9208 and 9262, is tasked with implementing policies and programs to protect women and children who are victims of trafficking and violence,” the CIO said.

It said the committee has the power to create and establish systems for surveillance, investigations, and rescue, and to undertake information, education, and advocacy campaigns against trafficking in persons and violence against women and children.

Moreover, the LCAT-VAWC can also secure assistance from local government units and national government departments and has the power to exercise all necessary measures to attain its purposes and objectives.

The mayor’s order also named the CSWDO as the committee secretariat, and that the funding and operating costs for the LCAT-VAWC will be derived from available funds and resources of the local government, under accounting and auditing regulations.

Source: Philippines News Agency