Davao City fire leaves P9-M worth of damage

DAVAO CITY: The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Sunday said the Saturday fire that razed a residential area here destroyed an estimated PHP9 million worth of property.

The fire broke out at 1:05 pm in Purok 8-A, Barangay 21-C.

In an interview, Davao City Fire District spokesperson Senior Fire Officer 4 Ramil Gillado said at least 1,200 houses were destroyed and that they were still investigating its cause.

“We are assessing the reports that there were children who were burning some wires in the area to get the bronze in it and will eventually sell them. We are still verifying and conducting an investigation,” he told the Philippine News Agency.

No casualties were recorded.

The city government here has already set up donation drop-off points for those who wish to send help and assistance to the affected families

Source: Philippines News Agency