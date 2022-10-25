Davao City extends vax drive ahead of Nov. 2 start of F2F classes

The Davao City Covid-19 Task Force has urged parents to have their children vaccinated, as the weekend vaccination at the People’s Park here is extended until December this year.

In a radio interview Monday, Dr. Michelle Schlosser, the task force spokesperson, underscored the importance of vaccination in light of the face-to-face (F2F) classes beginning Nov. 2 in all public schools.

“To the parents, please submit your children for vaccination to give them an extra layer of protection,” Schlosser said.

Schlosser said the weekend vaccination at the park will continue serving the whole eligible population in the city.

“There is no reason that we cannot get vaccinated (during weekends) because we have the People’s Park, and it will last until December,” she said.

She also thanked the Philippine National Red Cross-Davao City Chapter for being a partner of the local government in the vaccination program, as well as city health workers for sacrificing their weekends which they could have spent with their families.

“They (health workers) gave up their weekends just to protect you and your families,” Schlosser said.

Likewise, Schlosser lauded Mayor Sebastian Duterte for supporting the weekend vaccination rollout, considering that it would entail additional funding and logistics.

Source: Philippines News Agency