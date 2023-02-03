Davao City enterprise collects P177-M in 2022

DAVAO CITY: The Davao City Economic Enterprises (CEE) has generated an income of PHP177.7 million in 2022, an increase of 26.5 percent from the PHP140.4 million collected during the previous year.

CEE officer-in-charge Maximo P. Macalipes Jr., however, said their 2022 collection only hit 88.18 percent of the year’s collection target set at PHP201.5 million.

"Despite this, we are bouncing back to pre-pandemic conditions," he said.

Macalipes said marketing operations remained the highest-grossing operations cluster, accounting for 67.3 percent of the overall income.

The city’s eight public markets generated a total income of PHP119.7 million or 106.3 percent of the PHP112.6 million target.

He said the Bankerohan public market remains the top income earner among other economic enterprise units in 2022, with a collection of PHP50.9 million that exceeded its PHP40 million target by 127.3 percent.

Meanwhile, operations in the city's 11 public cemeteries collected a total of PHP21.6 million or 64.3 percent of the PHP33.6 million target.

Slaughterhouse operations in Calinan, Maa, Malagos, and Toril also contributed to CEE's income with a collection of PHP23.8 million, which is 52.7 percent of their PHP45.1 million target.

