Davao City assists 222 distressed OFWs in 2023

DAVAO: The Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) Families' Welfare and Crisis Center here under the City Social Welfare Development Office (CSWDO) assisted 222 migrant workers and family members in 2023, an official said Friday. Rosevic Joey Jayme, the CSWDO social welfare assistant, said that of the number, 114 were distressed OFWs while 108 individuals were members of families left behind in the country. Jayme added that 19 OFWs and 19 families left behind also availed a total of PHP170,000 from the CSWDO crisis intervention fund. 'If they are sick or are short in finances, we assist them in availing the assistance to individuals in crisis situations,' she said, adding that they also refer their clients to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration. 'Our social workers assess the client's needs should they need more assistance, even if they have already availed of the same from other offices. We prioritize those who were not able to avail of assistance at all from partner agencies,' she explained. Meanwhile , Jayme said livelihood assistance worth PHP10,000 for each beneficiary is also being offered, and in 2023, three distressed OFS and two families availed of the service. "Since they were repatriated with no savings, they needed capital assistance to start or continue their small businesses," Jayme said. According to her, clients' feasible business proposals are referred to the Department of Trade and Industry, which verifies their eligibility for its programs. Source: Philippines News Agency