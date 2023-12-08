Davao City Announces New Speed Limit Ordinance for January 2024

Davao City - The City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) is preparing to enforce a new speed limit ordinance starting January 11, 2024. CTTMO chief Dionisio Abude announced plans for an extensive information campaign ahead of the ordinance's implementation.

According to Philippines News Agency, the month-long awareness drive for City Ordinance 0270-23, also known as the Speed Limit Ordinance, will run from December 11, 2023, to January 10, 2024. This period will see the installation of signages in 32 locations and distribution of flyers explaining the new speed limits. The ordinance stipulates varying speed limits for different types of vehicles and roads. Light vehicles will have an 80 kph limit on specific routes, while trucks will be limited to 50 kph. Major roads will see a 60 kph limit, and feeder/minor roads will have a 30 kph limit. Tourist streets and public subdivision roads will have a 40 kph and 20 kph limit, respectively, with lower limits for trucks. Maj. Dexter Domingo, head of the Traffic Enforcement Unit, confirmed the use of four-speed cameras to enforce the new policy, stating that the local government has provided the necessary equipment for their operations.