Davao City announces 800 job vacancies

The city government here is calling on interested Dabawenyos to become part of its workforce by applying in some 800 vacant regular positions.

In a media briefing here on Friday, Lemuel Ortonio, the head of the Davao City Human Resource Management Office (HRMO), said the city currently has a total of 3,300 plantilla positions, of which 2,500 positions have been filled.

There are various offices in need of professional employees, Ortonio said, noting that not all vacant positions will be filled simultaneously.

"Not all are posted at the same time. We schedule our interviews for the vacant plantilla positions. As of now, we have already fixed the schedule up until June of this year," he said.

In particular, some of the in demand jobs are for doctors, lawyers, engineers, nurses, and dentists.

He said interested applicants may submit to HRMO an application letter addressed to the city mayor, as well as personal data sheet, work experience sheet, transcript of records or proof of educational attainment.

He assured that recruitment would be fair and objective, citing the Civil Service Commission's Program to Institutionalize Meritocracy and Excellence in Human Resource Management (PRIME HRM).

He said compliance with the recruitment standards even earned the city government a bronze award from CSC last year

