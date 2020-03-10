Davao City acquires P12-M fire truck

The Davao City Fire District Office (DCFO) of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) received Monday its newest 10,000-liter capacity firetruck worth PHP12 million.

Chief Inspector Alex Pamaybay, DCFO district fire marshal, said in an interview that the new unit is the biggest firetruck they have acquired by far, noting that most of their existing firetrucks can only carry 3,000 to 4,000 liters of water.

Pamaybay said the new fire truck is part of the PHP10-billion modernization program of the BFP under the present administration.

DCFO also acquired a ladder truck (Rosenbauer Fire Truck), which can reach the 12th floor of a building. It was donated by the local government and costs about PHP64 million.

On top of the new firefighting equipment, Pamaybay underscored the importance of strengthening the fire prevention campaign focusing on children and the youth through the BFP's "Fire Square Awareness" program.

During the Fire Square event in SM City Davao, Pamaybay said the children learned basic firefighting, fire suppression, basic rescue, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

"The children had to undergo the four stages of actual activities," he said, as he encouraged parents to maintain a fire plan in their homes to inculcate the culture of safety among family members.

DCFO records show that from January to March 9, the majority of the 48 fire incidents in the city have been either grass or garbage fires.

The recorded 20 fire incidents involving houses were electrical overloading and short circuit.

Pamaybay reminded owners of commercial establishments, dormitories, other residential units to have fire extinguishers on standby to be able to immediately suppress fires caused by ordinary combustible materials, flammable and combustible liquids, and energized electrical equipment.

