Davao City accepts stranded residents from Clark

A total of 120 Dabawenyos from Clark, Pampanga arrived here Monday after being stranded in Luzon after all forms of travel were suspended in March due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a radio interview, Mayor Sara Duterte said a sweeper flight transported the first batch of stranded Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) from this city, who will be followed by another batch coming from Manila that will arrive on Wednesday (May 6).

Mayor Sara said that the returning residents were “thoroughly assessed” by the Davao City Stranded Persons Database Center (DCSPDC). Based on the protocols set, some will be sent to the hospital and quarantine facilities, while some will be sent home — depending on the results of the health screening that they will go through upon arrival at the Davao City International Airport.

“Upon arrival, Davao City residents were subjected to Covid-19 screening before they will be sent home and shall undergo quarantine,” she added.

Duterte said those who will be sent home will undergo a strict 14-day home quarantine provided that all household members must stay away from them and strictly observe social distancing.

“If returning residents develop symptoms within 14 days after arrival, they should immediately inform the District Health Office and present themselves to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC),” she added.

Duterte also said that they are asked to go to their District Health Center or Barangay Health Centers for screening on the 7th day and 14th day after arrival.

Meanwhile, Duterte bared that a Davao businessman donated PHP3.8 million for the sweeper flights which would accommodate the stranded Dabawenyos. Source: Philippines News Agency