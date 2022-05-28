Daun Paris and Daniel Winey Join Board of Directors at Global Heritage Fund

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Heritage Fund welcomes Daun Paris and Daniel Winey to the Board of Directors. At Global Heritage Fund‘s May meeting, the Board elected Paris and Winey.

“With their experience and expertise in their fields, they will bring fresh perspectives and insights to Global Heritage Fund’s work around the world,” said Ro King, Board Chair. “We are pleased to add such talented people to the Board.”

Paris is an entrepreneur, co-founding Eastern Consolidated, a leading New York City real estate company, in 1981. The importance of making a difference has inspired Paris to serve on the boards of numerous mission-driven organizations, including Northern Westchester Hospital, now Northwell Health, and JCCA, the second oldest charity in the United States. Paris recently relocated to Los Angeles, where she designs jewelry, hand fabricating her work using ancient techniques.

Winey is the current Global Growth Officer at Gensler, an integrated architecture, design, planning and consulting firm. In the last 30 years, Winey has acted as regional Managing Principal of Gensler’s Pacific Northwest office, Regional Managing Principal of the Asia Pacific Regions, and the Chief Operations Officer for the largest design practice in the world. He also holds an honorary doctorate degree in architecture from Lawrence Technological University. Winey is passionate about designing livable cities, sustainable buildings, and the principles of urbanization.

“Daun’s focus on results will help Global Heritage Fund to create high-impact projects for communities around the world, while Dan’s international business experience developing sustainable buildings can be effectively adapted to the heritage sector,” said Nada Hosking, Executive Director of Global Heritage Fund. “We are excited to see them accelerate Global Heritage Fund’s growth.”

Global Heritage Fund also acknowledges the service of outgoing Board member Roeland Vos, President and CEO of Belmond Ltd, an LVMH subsidiary.

ABOUT GLOBAL HERITAGE FUND

Founded in 2002 with the premise that cultural heritage protection can catalyze responsible social and economic development, Global Heritage Fund has worked in 20 countries supporting over 30 projects through creative collaborations and grassroots partnerships. Global Heritage Fund achieves its mission by developing programs that connect communities to expertise and funding, build resilience among stakeholders, create opportunity for local populations, foster innovation and creativity, and support sustainable travel. These efforts enhance local communities while preserving invaluable links to our shared human history.

Learn more at globalheritagefund.org.

