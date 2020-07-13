Data harmonization resulted in hike in Covid-19 death tally

The huge increase in the number of reported coronavirus deaths on Sunday is a result of improved data harmonization of the Department of Health (DOH) and the local government units (LGUs), a health official said.

In a virtual Covid-19 presser on Monday, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire clarified that the 162 recorded deaths as of July 12 did not occur on the same day.

“There’s a big increase compared to the (reported deaths) in the past days and weeks. We saw this as an expected result of data harmonization efforts with our LGUs which has direct access to information and happenings in their areas with regard to Covid,” Vergeire said in a mix of Filipino and English.

She added that the LGUs have recorded data, including Covid-19 deaths, which are not yet transmitted to the DOH. The latest DOH data show that about 51 percent of the 162 deaths happened in July.

“The rest of yesterday’s reported deaths are from June, mostly with 90 or 56 percent, for the month of May, with 20 or 12 percent, last sa April, where we recorded one (death) at 1 percent. For the deaths in July, 18 happened in the past week, and 33 happened in the first week of July,” Vergeire said.

Of the 162 deaths, about 99 (61 percent) are from Region 7; 37 (23 percent) are from the National Capital Region; six (4 percent) from Region 3; three (2 percent) from Region 4A; two (1 percent) from Region 8; two (1 percent) from Region 9; and one (0.62 percent) from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“It can be seen there are few deaths in NCR and overall it’s a downward trend even though it has been reported and validated just now. In region 7, most deaths happened in July, in other regions, the newly reported deaths happened in July and mostly from Region 7 nung toward the end of June and start of July together with the rise of cases and ECQ in Cebu City,” Vergeire said.

Even when only 18 of the reported deaths on Sunday happened in July, Vergeire said “one too many deaths is a concern”.

Due to the data harmonization, Vergeire said it is likely that there would be an increase in the number of reported new Covid-19 cases, deaths, and recoveries in the coming days.

Source: Philippines News Agency