DAR’s ‘Agraryo Merkado’ expands to PNP HQ in Masbate

LEGAZPI CITY: The harvest and products of at least 570 farmers from 19 agrarian reform beneficiaries' organizations (ARBO) in Masbate province will now be displayed at the Masbate Provincial Police Office (MPPO) starting Thursday, and every Thursday thereafter, to boost their income and expand their livelihood opportunities. In an interview, Rosanne Angel Zurbito, Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Masbate information officer said this was made possible after DAR and MPPO signed a memorandum of agreement last Feb. 19. that will expand the Agraryo Merkado Project to Camp Col. Bonny Serrano in Masbate City. "The Agraryo Merkado is a project organized by DAR Masbate to help our farmer-beneficiaries earn more and promote their products in a wider and bigger market. The 19 ARBOs will display locally processed food items, like chicken tocino, lumpia, beef tapa, pork tocino, chili garlic, coconut vinegar, papaya pickles, peanut molido, and newly harvested farm produce," Zurbito said. She said as part of the init iatives of the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., DAR aims to provide support services to farmer-beneficiaries to uplift their lives. Zurbito added that as long as the PNP allows the ARBOs to display the products and harvest supplies, the MOA will be implemented. "There are no target sales, (it is) dependent on the disposal of goods of ARBOs every Thursday to ensure the freshness and quality of the products. The PNP headquarters will be open for the public to cater to other buyers," she added. Zurbito said aside from PNP, they have existing MOAs with other government agencies to help ARBOs, like the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), National Nutrition Council, and some private companies in the province. Other initiatives being conducted by DAR Masbate to help ARBOs are the conversion to cooperatives of all ARBOs, sustainable livelihoods, resource mobilization, linkages to state universities and colleges (SUCs), and conducting pledging sessions for capability enhancements. Source: Philippines News Agency