DAR to award CLOAs to 1.5K farmers in Ilocos Region

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) will distribute on July 7 around 1,500 certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs) to farmer-beneficiaries in Region 1. Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer Vic Ines confirmed this in an interview on Friday, saying it took them a 'long tedious process' to secure the documents for the intended farmer beneficiaries. 'Of the 1,500 beneficiaries, most of them are from Ilocos Norte,' he said, adding that the CLOA distribution be will be held at the Teatro Ilocandia in Batac City, Ilocos Norte. He added that some national and local officials who helped in the processing of the CLOAs were invited to attend the formal distribution. Under the extended Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program of DAR, Ines said the CLOA distribution is in support of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to expedite the distribution of the remaining land to landless farmers. During the President's first State of the Nation Address (SONA) in 2022, Marcos vowed to provide support services, implement land distribution and improve the living conditions of agrarian reform beneficiaries. Among the targets of the DAR this year is the complete subdivision of around 34,500 collective CLOAs involving 345,089 hectares and the distribution of some 134,000 individual titles.

Source: Philippines News Agency