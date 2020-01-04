DAR Surigao Sur surpassed 2019 land tenure targets

Commitment and teamwork are the factors that contributed to the milestone that the Department of Agrarian Reform in the province of Surigao del Sur (DAR-Surigao Sur) achieved in 2019.

Leoncio Bautista Jr., the Provincial Agrarian Reform Officer II of DAR-Surigao Sur, said the surpassing 100-percent of the target based on the 2019 target of the Land Tenure Services (LTS) program of DAR-Surigao Sur under its Land Tenure Improvement Division (LTID).

I commend our personnel for their cooperation and commitment. This achievement showed their undying resolve to serve the farmers, especially those considered landless in Surigao del Sur, Bautista added.

Meanwhile, Jorge Quijada, the LTID chief of DAR-Surigao Sur, said their office achieved more than 100 percent in each of the milestones of the LTS target.

Quijada said the milestones include Research and Documentation, Survey of New Lands, Certificate of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) Registration, CLOA Distribution, Agrarian Reform Beneficiary (ARB) Installation, Leasehold, Subdivision Survey of Collective CLOAs, and Redocumentation of Collective CLOAs.

In Research and Documentation, Quijada said their office achieved 105 percent accomplishment with 67 landholdings documented from the target of 64 landholdings.

A high accomplishment of 136 percent was also gained in the Survey of New Lands with 308.2373 hectares actually surveyed this year compared to 226.8232 hectares targeted.

A 102 percent accomplishment was also achieved by the office in the Registration of CLOAs with a total of 485.8413 hectares actually registered compared to 477.9864 hectares targeted last year.

A total of 227 CLOAs were also distributed in the province last year covering 377.5421 hectares of lands with the equivalent of 214 percent accomplishment compared to 98 CLOAs with an area of 176.2107 hectares targeted in 2019, Quijada said.

The DAR-Surigao Sur also installed 235 ARBs last year with a total of 235 percent accomplishment compared to the 2019 target of 97 ARBs, he added.

Quijada also lauded the support of all the LTID staff for the achievement, including the Municipal Agrarian Reform Program Officers (MARPOs) in the province.

He also took note of the support of the administrative services of the DAR-Surigao del Sur that also served as a vital factor for last year's success.

DAR-Surigao Sur chief administrative officer Jerry Villason also thanked the administrative section for its all-out support.

Land tenure is the essence of DAR and it is the core program of the agency to the landless farmers in the province, he said.

He said the administrative services of the office will continue to the LTID to attain its targets for 2020.

In a text message, DAR Caraga regional director Leomides Villareal hailed the officials of DAR-Surigao Sur for the beating their targets and giving hope to the landless farmers in the province.

Agricultural productivity can be achieved by our farmers if they own the land they till, Villareal said.

He added that the breakthrough the DAR-Surigao Sur achieved contributed much to the overall accomplishment of the DAR-Caraga Region in 2019. (

