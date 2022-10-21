DAR revives task force to settle issues in Crisostomo Estate

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has reconstituted Task Force Crisostomo Estate to address and fully settle the issues and concerns on existing lease contracts within the 165-hectare Padre Crisostomo Estate in Nueva Ecija.

In a press release on Thursday, DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III said he designated Jeffrey Galan, Undersecretary for Finance Management and Administration, to lead the task force.

Estrella wants Task Force Crisostomo Estate to thoroughly review all the commercial, residential, and agricultural lease contracts within the involved landholding.

“Estrella has instructed the task force to formulate and recommend new guidelines on the lease of lots within the Padre Crisostomo Estate, determine the reasonable rates of lease rentals, submit an inventory of actual occupants, and ascertain the area occupied by lessees/occupants of the estate,” the press release read.

In its 2021 inventory, DAR data showed that at least 2,218 individuals are occupying the property.

Of the number, 58 individuals are tilling the lot in Santa Rosa town.

The remaining individuals occupy the area as residents while other areas have become commercial establishments in Cabanatuan City.

Estrella said the DAR in the past followed the old and unadjusted rental fee of PHP25 per square meter for the commercial areas and PHP10 per square meter for the residential area.

The Crisostomo Estate consists of farmlands owned by the late Fr. Gregorio Crisostomo, who donated his landholdings to the government, for redistribution to the landless farmers.

The estate includes 110 hectares of rice field in Sta. Rosa town and seven separate residential and commercial landholdings in Cabanatuan City with a total area of 55 hectares.

Source: Philippines News Agency