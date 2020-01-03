Dar issues policy framework for agri-industrialization

MANILA Department of Agriculture Secretary William Dar has issued an administrative order (AO) that stipulates the policy framework for inclusive agri-industrialization and his "new thinking for agriculture strategy.

In a press conference on Friday, Dar said the first AO for 2020 would operationalize the department's vision of a food-secure Philippines with prosperous farmers and fisherfolk.

Our ultimate goal is to double the incomes of small farmers and fishers within five years through better public service, that is, in terms of greater effectiveness and efficiency, enhanced transparency, and stronger accountability, Dar said.

We have directed all DA regional field offices, bureaus, attached agencies and corporations, DA-OSEC units, and foreign- and locally-assisted projects to adopt appropriate approaches and principles as we implement our programs based on our "new thinking for agriculture" and its eight paradigms, he added.

Also part of Dar's marching orders for the new year is to conduct a comprehensive review and audit of the list of the farmer- and fisher-beneficiaries to ensure sustainability and increase the beneficial impact DA's programs and projects.

The department would also develop a web-based information support system, called the Agri-Information Support Portal, to provide more efficient sourcing of timely agri-fishery information and data to aid in better policy decision making.

Dar said an agriculture public-private partnership support system or his version of "Build, Build, Build" infrastructure and agribusiness ventures--would be established to formulate the necessary programs, partnerships and other mechanisms to hasten investments in much-needed agri modernization and industrialization. (PNA)

