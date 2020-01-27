DAR installs farmers, distributes titles in northern Negros

The Department of Agrarian (DAR) installed 64 farmers and distributed land titles to 25 others in separate landholdings in northern Negros Occidental in the month of January.

On Monday, the DAR Negros Occidental-North reported the installation of agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in E.B. Magalona last Friday.

The 64 recipients can now cultivate a total of 10 hectares previously owned by Precious Agricultural Corp. and formerly managed by the group of Abelardo Bantug III. The two properties of five hectares each are both located in Barangay Nanca.

Tessie Pedrosa, municipal agrarian reform program officer of E.B. Magalona, told the farmer-beneficiaries to take good care of the lands awarded to them.

Make it purposeful and productive, she added.

Last January 10, the DAR distributed certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs) to 25 ARBs in Cadiz City.

During the awarding rites held at the DAR-Cadiz City Municipal Office, the beneficiaries received titles to 16 hectares of landholdings formerly owned by Arsenio Jison located in Barangay Sicaba.

Ramon Silvino Abiera, municipal agrarian reform program officer of Cadiz City, said the farmer-beneficiaries must be thankful for the lands awarded to them as well as for the services provided by the government.

Always pay your land amortizations on time, he said.

Also this month, a total of 66 farmers were installed in Binalbagan and La Castellana towns in the south and awarded land titles in separate rites facilitated by the DAR Negros Occidental-South.

On January 16, there were 18 farmers who received titles for the 8.76-hectare property which used to belong to Felix Feria Jr. in Barangay Cabagna-an, La Castellana town, while on January 7, a total of 41 farmer-beneficiaries received CLOAs in a property in Hacienda Jimenez, Barangay Mansalanao, also in La Castellana.

The ARBs are now the owners of 26.27 hectares of landholding comprising 57 titles and sub-lots.

Seven farmers occupied 11.1 hectares of landholding in Hacienda Tilangkoy Gamay, Barangay Payao in Binalbagan town on January 15.

They were installed in the property previously owned by Consuelo Lopez and Jose Nadie Arceo after receiving their CLOAs.

Source: Philippines News Agency