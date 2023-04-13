DAR hands over CLOAs, gives legal advice to N. Cotabato ARBs

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in North Cotabato has distributed land titles to 13 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Antipas town, North Cotabato, with added legal advice to the recipients on land ownership on Wednesday. In a statement Thursday, the DAR provincial office said the beneficiaries from Barangay Matalab also received legal advice on issues such as land conflict and other agrarian issues. 'It was done simultaneous with the provincial government's 'Serbisyong Totoo End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC) caravan' in Antipas,' the agency said. The caravan is a convergence of government line agencies bringing government services closer to the people even in far-flung communities. Agrarian Reform Program Officer Loida Blanco, currently DAR provincial ELCAC coordinator and municipal agrarian reform officer Leosa Nanette Arenal, led the distribution of 13 individual certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs) with a combined area of 28 hectares. The provincial DAR office said it has been consistently participating in ELCAC efforts through the 'Serbisyong Totoo' caravan of the provincial government. On Tuesday, DAR-North Cotabato also distributed CLOAs to farmer-beneficiaries in upland Alamada town. Remedios Navarro, 97, of Barangay Mirasol, Alamada town, was teary-eyed seeing her name on a DAR-issued CLOA. Navarro, a widow, now owns a 641-square-meter residential lot under the North Cotabato Resettlement Project. Gina Escala, MARPO-Alamada, said Navarro only applied for the land title of her home lot in 2019, together with other residents in the municipality. Escala added that the titling of home lots in the resettlement areas such as in Alamada town was guided by DAR Administrative Order No. 03. The order aims to accelerate the completion of titling of home lots in barangay sites, and residential, commercial, and industrial lots in towns within the DAR Resettlement Projects and other similar areas which may fall under DAR's jurisdiction.

Source: Philippines News Agency