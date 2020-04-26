DAR gives multivitamins, supplementary food to Rizal farmers

More than 3,000 farmers in Rizal province are thankful for the multivitamins and Plumpy Sup, a ready-to-use supplementary food (RUSF), provided to them by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in coordination with the Lions Club of Marikina District 301.

DAR Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer Saturnino Bello, together with farmer leaders of agrarian cooperatives, received 35 boxes containing 500 bottles of multivitamins and 35 boxes of RUSF from DAR Undersecretary Virginia Orogo, officials of Lions Club Markina District 301 and the Philippine Coast Guard on April 17, 2020.

Bello said 3,771 members belonging to 29 agrarian cooperatives will benefit from the donation.

“To be specific, 2,122 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) and 1,649 non-ARBs will receive these donations. We also shared these to 78 employees of DAR-Rizal,” Bello said.

The 29 agrarian cooperatives are located in Jalajala, Tanay, Antipolo, Pililla, Rodriguez and Pinugay.

Acting on the directive of DAR Secretary John Castriciones to support the welfare of farmers, Orogo sought the help of Lions Club of Marikina District 301 for the provision of the goods and coordinated with the Philippine Coast Guard to help deliver the goods to DAR in Tanay, Rizal.

“Since I live in Cainta, Marikina is a neighbor town, so it wasn’t hard asking for the help of the Lions Club in Marikina,” Orogo said. “We are grateful for their big help. The multivitamins will greatly help in building resistance against viruses for our farmers. The RUSF would address the nutritional needs of people who might be suffering from malnutrition due to lack of food during this enhanced community quarantine.”

The ready-to-use Plumpy Sup is also defined as lipid-based nutrient that is good for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition

Source: Philippines News Agency