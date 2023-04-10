DAR: Farm machinery to boost livelihood of Abra farmers

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has provided a total of PHP7.48 million worth of farm machinery and equipment to four agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) in Abra province to help them boost their livelihood activities and become climate resilient. In a press release on Monday, the DAR said the ARBO recipients include the Villa Banat Agriculture Cooperative, Abualan Farmers and ARB Agriculture Cooperative, Upper Luba FIA, and Raniag Pakiling Integrated Development Association Inc. 'Nais naming ipaabot ang aming taos-pusong pasasalamat sa DAR sa kanilang walang patid na suporta para sa aming pag-unlad (We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the DAR for their continuing support towards our development),' said Liberato Bernese, president of the Raniag Pakiling Integrated Development Association, Incorporated. DAR-Abra Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer Mercedes Borongan said those provided include one hauling truck, two four-wheeled drive tractors, six mechanical rice threshers, 10 water pumps, two electric power sprayers, six manual sprayers, four brass cutters, 12 rolls water hose and three hand tractors. She said the machinery and equipment were provided through DAR's Climate Resilient Farm Productivity Support Program, which aims to enhance and sustain the agricultural productivity of agrarian reform communities as an adaptation measure towards climate change resiliency. 'It is imperative for you to maximize the use of this equipment in the landholdings awarded to you to fulfill the vision of the government to improve the quality of your lives, enhance your dignity and give your children a brighter future, through greater productivity of your agricultural lands,' Borongan told farmers organizations during the turnover of equipment. She also encouraged the ARBOs to carefully craft their operational policies to maximize the use of the equipment. DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III said the provision of farm machinery and equipment is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to boost the livelihood activities of ARBOs nationwide. He added that this is a concrete manifestation of the administration to bring the government closer to the people.

Source: Philippines News Agency