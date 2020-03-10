DAR distributes redocumented lands in northern Negros

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has distributed some 151 hectares of redocumented lands to farmer-beneficiaries in the northern part of Negros Occidental since the last week of February.

The distribution of the individual certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs) to the 102 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) was facilitated by the DAR-Negros Occidental I, whose area of jurisdiction includes local government units in the north.

On March 5, some 55 hectares in Barangay Felisa, Bacolod City have been redocumented and given to 19 ARBs through individual land titles.

Municipal Agrarian Reform Program Officer (Marpo) Edwin Sanchez, who led the distribution of the landholding formerly owned by Gilopez Kabayao, urged the new landowners to keep in mind the payment of their taxes and other obligations.

On February 27, about 30 hectares were also redocumented and distributed to 27 ARBs in neighboring Murcia town. The property, previously owned by Norma Tinsay, is located at Hacienda Wawa in Barangay Sta. Rosa.

Marpo Edelita Abanilla told the farmer-recipients to take good care of the land provided by the government as well as make it productive by engaging in a progressive farming and business ventures.

On February 26, the remaining 66 hectares of redocumented land situated in Cadiz City was distributed to 56 ARBs. The landholding was formerly owned by the group of Josefina Alibutdan located in Barangay Caduhaan.

“Always know your responsibilities and legal obligations to the land awarded to you,” Marpo Rodrigo Jose Villaluna told the ARBs.

The redocumentation and distribution of land are provided for under Administrative Order No. 3 Series of 1993, or the Rules and Procedures Governing the Issuance of Collective CLOAs and Subsequent Issuance of Individual Titles to Co-owners. It is also provided under Administrative Order No. 2, Series of 2019, or the Guidelines and Procedures on the Parcelization of Landholdings with Collective CLOAs.

The option to select a collective CLOA may be exercised by the ARBs under Section 25 of Republic Act 6657, or the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Law of 1988.

Within 10 years from the issuance of the collective CLOAs, the DAR shall retain the option to generate the individual certificate in the name of the ARBs based on their request and the approved subdivision plan of the landholding and supported by the deed of participation executed by all co-owners named in the collective CLOAs.

Many landholdings were awarded to the ARBs under a collected CLOA through the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP), and under the amended by Section 10 of Republic Act 9700 or the CARP Extension with Reforms Law, DAR is mandated to immediately undertake the parcelization of collected CLOAs over lands that are not collectively farmed or operated in an integrated manner.

Source: Philippines News Agency