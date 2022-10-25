DAR distributes e-titles to Bulacan agrarian reform beneficiaries

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) on Monday distributed electronic land titles (e-titles) to agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Bulacan.

The agency’s Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) project intends to fast-track the land subdivision or parcelization of the Collective Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CCLOAs) of about 1.368 million hectares of land nationwide.

DAR Central Luzon Director James Arsenio Ponce led the distribution of the e-titles covering 21.7750 hectares to 35 ARBs in the towns of San Rafael and San Ildefonso.

Ponce said the distribution of individual titles would enable farmer-beneficiaries to have clear and full ownership and control of the parcels of lands they are tilling.

“This strengthens the property rights of ARBs and encourages them to increase their production and make long-term improvements on their lands,” he said in a social media post.

DAR’s SPLIT project is being financed by the World Bank, a long-time partner of the department in rural development.

“World Bank is the DAR’s continuing partner in ensuring the distribution of individual e-titles for the beneficiaries of the SPLIT project,” Ponce added.

He also asked the World Bank for expanded and appropriate support services such as processing centers, farm machineries, credit access, and capacity development interventions for the project beneficiaries.

Last June, a total of 17.0439 hectares of land were distributed to 13 ARBs also in the towns of San Rafael and San Ildefonso in Bulacan.

