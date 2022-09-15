DAR comes out with compilation of agrarian laws, issuances

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has made a compilation of all agrarian reform laws and related issuances in a span of 102 years, from 1902 to 2022.

In a press release issued on Thursday, DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III said this is in response to the call of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. “to provide good and solid data to ensure informed decision-making, as well as allow secure and seamless access to public services”.

Estrella said they will make the compilation available to farmers and other stakeholders.

He said all information on the evolution of various policies related to agrarian reform is contained in the compilation.

“It represents the struggles of the government and its best responses on how to emancipate the landless farmers for the past century,” Estrella said.

He added, “We offer this compendium of agrarian reform laws and issuances to agrarian reform workers and advocates, researchers, policy study specialists, students, academicians, legal practitioners, legislators, and legislative workers, and all other interested sectors”.

Estrella said the compilation was made possible through the help of the Legislative Information Resources Management Department of the House of Representatives and the DAR Special Concerns Office and the External Affairs and Communications Operations Office (SCO-EACOO).

The first batch of the Compendium is set to be distributed to the DAR central, regional and provincial officials.

“The compilation is very timely in preparation for the target landmark legislation that seeks to condone all unpaid payment of amortizations, interests, and charges for debts obtained by the agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) for the lands awarded to them by the government through agrarian reform program,” Estrella said.

Meanwhile, the DAR received a commendation from the Office of the President (OP) for being a responsive agency.

Estrella said that Marcos lauded the department for its quick action on citizen complaints received through the 8888 Citizens’ Complaint Center.

DAR recorded a 100 percent action within the prescribed period on complaints received from January to December 2020 and 2021 and January to August 2022.

Estrella commended DAR officials and employees adding that this would not be possible without their help.

“I am also very thankful to the OP for commending the DAR. We would like to assure everyone that they can count on our agency to continually address the concerns and issues that will be raised by our clientele,” he said.

DAR has responded to 311 tickets from January to December 31, 2020, 499 tickets from January to December 31, 2021, 175 tickets from January to April 2022, and 334 tickets from May to August 2022 sent to the 8888 Citizen’s Complaint Center.

Source: Philippines News Agency