﻿DAR-Bicol employees sharpen communication, writing skills

To develop and improve their abilities to communicate effectively, at least 44 employees of the Department of Agrarian Reform in Bicol (DAR-5) are undergoing communication skills training in this city.

Lawyer Leo Miguel A. Ramos, DAR assistant director for the administration, said the staff of the regional office must possess a wide range of competencies in terms of oral communication and writing skills.

“They must possess, especially strong written communication skills, as practically all organizations, whether public or private, communicate often via email, newsletters and reports,” he said in a social media post.

The training that is being conducted from March 29 to April 1 aims to ensure that verbal and written communications are clear, professional, and simple to read. It is part of the DAR’s career development strategy.

Included in the training are lectures on basic grammar, a review of troublesome English words, and expressions by writing drills.

Participants will undergo oral communication exercises, learn various forms of oral communication in the workplace, technical report writing, and office report preparation and communication.

