DAR, Aboitiz renew ties for livelihood of farmers’ groups

Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III and Pilmico Foods Corporation president and chief executive officer Tristan Aboitiz have renewed their partnership to promote sustainable agri-livelihood for the members of agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) in the country.

The partnership was formalized through the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV), and the Pilmico Foods Corporation at the 21st floor, NAC Tower, 32nd street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City on Oct. 14.

Under the MOU, Aboitiz Foundation and AEV will provide financial assistance for various livelihood programs for the ARBOs, and the Pilmico to provide technical and logistical support.

The DAR will identify potential ARBOs who will participate in the project, in coordination with the DAR provincial offices, where the partnership will be implemented.

Estrella thanked Aboitiz Foundation, AEV, and the Pilmico for their generosity, willingness, and kindness to help the most productive people in the country, the farmers.

“We would like to see the farmers be integrated and be part of the consumers’ group for them to have better purchasing power. With that, they would have greater chances of succeeding in any business they would engage in,“ he said.

Aboitiz said Pilmico and DAR’s partnership started in 2017 when they launched a livelihood distribution project for the ARBOs in various provinces.

He noted that for the last five years, the partnership had provided hundreds of livelihood kits and technical training that helped create sustainable livelihood and accessible income opportunities for agrarian reform beneficiaries nationwide.

“As of date, Pilmico has donated a total of 177 livelihood kits amounting to PHP17.2 million. As we close to 2022, we target to add to this number by distributing gilt packages and bakery livelihood kits across different areas of the country,’ he said.

Source: Philippine News Agency