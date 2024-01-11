Latest News

DAR-13 reports 102% accomplishment in e-title registration in 2023

BUTUAN: The Department of Agrarian Reform in Caraga Region (DAR-13) reported on Thursday a 102-percent achievement in implementing Project SPLIT (Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling) in 2023. DAR-13 regional director Merlita Capinpuyan said they managed to register 6,757 e-titles covering some 9,639 hectares across the region last year. 'DAR-13 is currently ranked third for e-titles registered and second for titles distributed nationwide,' Capinpuyan said in her report. The accomplishment also benefited 6,758 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in the region, she added. Capinpuyan urged DAR-13 personnel to continue their dedicated work to help the ARBs especially the holders of collective titles. Project SPLIT, which is funded by the World Bank, is a priority program of the DAR. Source: Philippines News Agency

