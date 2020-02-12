DAP urges gov’t officials to avail of scholarship grants

Government officials with plantilla positions are being urged to avail of scholarship grants under the Public Management Development Program (PMDP) of the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP).

Nanette C. Caparros, PMDP managing director, in a mini press conference here on Monday, said the PMDP is the National Government's Career Executive Service Development Program.

The PMDP aims to produce network of peak performing, development oriented, ethical and committed government executives and middle managers in the Philippine bureaucracy, she said.

Accepted government department or agency nominees, Caparros said, will enjoy full scholarship grant and can choose from the three classes offered for government employees with a permanent position.

We have Middle Managers Class (MMC), Senior Executive Class (SEC) and Phronetic Leadership Class (PLC). All of these classes are funded by the national government. The MMC is designed for intelligent, innovative, driven and dynamic junior managers with a natural love for serving people and show promise of assuming bigger responsibilities in the bureaucracy, she said.

Caparros said PMDP MMC candidate applicants must be a section to division chiefs with salary grade 18 to 24. They must be 50 years old or less, with good health, and are employed in national line or attached agencies, constitutional and legislative offices, government owned and controlled corporation and state universities and colleges, she added.

Caparros said qualified candidates will have to undertake the five month Residential Training; 11 day Sensing Journey in a chosen rural community, and six month capstone project development, conceptualization and implementation.

MMC graduates will have an academic equivalency upon completion.

Certificate of Completion of Residential Training will be given for those who complete the residential training and pass all module requirement; Diploma in Development Management (DDM) for those who complete residential training, pass all module requirements and have an approved capstone project plan while Master in Development Management (MDM) is for those who complete the residential training, pass all module requirements and have an accepted capstone project report, Caparros said.

Caparros said the opening date for the MMC Batch 23 will be on March 13; SEC Batch 9 on March 30; and PLC Batch 3 on February 24.

The PMDP SEC, on the other hand, is designed for senior officials who possess outstanding intellectual and creative abilities, show a deep commitment to public service and candidates shall have an executive position with salary grade 25 or higher.

Qualified candidates will have to undertake the nine month Residential Training; five days Sensing Journey in a chosen rural community, five days in an ASEAN member country and one month capstone project development, conceptualization to finalization, Caparros said.

She said academic equivalency will also be given to scholars who will complete the training and pass all module requirements.

Meanwhile, the PLC is designed for high ranking officials (undersecretaries and assistant secretaries) who are directly involved in the planning and/or implementation of the department's priority programs and have a very important critical role in the achievements of the department's mandates.

The PLC is a two week class which includes five day residential training and four day study visit in Tokyo, Japan," Caparros said.

For this year, she said, the PMDP targets to have completed three MMCs, one SEC and one Phronetic Leadership Class.

Caparros said interested applicants can visit their website at dap.edu.ph/pmdp or email pmdp.admission@dap.edu.ph. They can also be contacted through (02)8 631 2128/8 631 0921L125/ 0917 928 8623/ 0908 304 5535.

The Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) is the designated implementing agency of the Public Management Development Program.

Source: Philippines News Agency