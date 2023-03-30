Danish firm investing $5-B for offshore wind projects in PH

Danish firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) is investing USD5 billion to develop three offshore wind energy projects in the Philippines with a potential capacity of 2,000 megawatts (MW). Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Raphael Lotilla and CIP associate partner Przemek Lupa signed three offshore wind energy service contracts at the DOE Office in Taguig City on Thursday. The signing was witnessed by Danish Ambassador to the Philippines Franz-Michael Mellbin. Lupa said about 1,000 MW of the offshore wind project will be located in Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur, 650 MW in Northern Samar and 350 MW in Pangasinan and La Union. He said the company targets to deliver these offshore wind projects within the tenure of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. The three offshore wind projects of CIP are expected to create 4,500 jobs. 'Our ambition for the Philippines goes well beyond these three service contracts. We have (an) appetite to grow onshore renewable energy projects as well as offshore, and to contribute to the clean and sustainable growth of the country,' Lupa added. Lotilla has welcomed the investment of the Danish firm, being the first foreign company to develop a renewable energy (RE) project in full ownership. In 2022, the Philippine government allows 100 percent foreign ownership for RE projects. On the sidelines of the event, the DOE chief said more foreign energy firms have expressed their interest to undertake projects here under the full ownership business model, as the Philippines liberalizes investments in the RE sector. Lupa said this signals the government's commitment to addressing the country's energy, employment and climate change challenges. 'As a foreign company, we welcome the lifting of the famous 60-40 foreign ownership restrictions in renewables, which is a very positive sign that this administration is truly is heading for progress as it opens a lot of opportunities to create large number of jobs, to address the energy crisis, and to help meet the environmental commitment of the Philippines,' he said. He added that aside from the investments in putting up offshore wind energy facilities, CIP's projects here will also develop the local supply chain.

Source: Philippines News Agency