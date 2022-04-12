﻿’Dangerous’ if 2022 bets allied with CPP win: Duterte

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte warned Tuesday that it would be “dangerous” if the candidates for the May 9, 2022 elections who are in alliance with the communist movement get elected to public office.

“Delikado iyan kasi pag nandiyan na, kung manalo man sila (It’s dangerous if they win the elections),” Duterte said during the joint meeting of the National Task Force (NTF) and the Regional Task Force (RTF) to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC) in Butuan City.

Duterte issued the statement, as he reiterated that there are party-list groups that are conniving with the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

“Itong party-lists, unahin ko lang (These party-lists) paved the way for the communists,” he said. “Komunista ‘yan – entered sa backdoor, sa portals of government (They are communists who entered the backdoor, the portals of government), then to win a few seats there. And ‘pag nandiyan na sila, walang ginawa ‘yan (while in public office, they do nothing) except to criticize government.”

Duterte earlier revealed that the communist movement had been able to infiltrate various political parties.

In his previous speeches, Duterte also repeated his warning to Filipino voters against the Kabataan, Anakpawis, Bayan Muna, Alliance of Concerned Teachers, and Gabriela party-list groups, or the so-called “KABAG” serving as legal fronts of the CPP.

Malacañang earlier said Duterte’s claim against the KABAG party-lists was based on an intelligence report.

Duterte, during the joint NTF-RTF ELCAC meeting, said the communist group has “no valid reason” to sow hatred against the government.

He said he is still not keen to endorse a presidential candidate, unless he sees a “compelling reason” to do so.

Duterte raised the possibility that the supposed coalition between the 2022 election hopefuls and the CPP might compel him to support a presidential aspirant.

“‘Yung iba, nakapasok na rin ang mga komunista (The communists have already infiltrated [the government]). Sabi ko noon (I said before) I will not support any presidential candidate. But if there is a compelling reason to campaign or to endorse a particular candidate kasi ayaw ko ‘yung — not because of personal, wala ‘yung mga ano except that ayaw ko yung mga komunista maghalo sa kanila ngayon (because I don’t want the communists to infiltrate the government),” he said.

Duterte also vowed to use his remaining days in office to address the insurgency problems to bring peace and development to the country.

“The three remaining months of my administration are very crucial as we continue to address the country’s problems that have long been affecting the lives of our citizens. The completion of my commitments towards achieving peace, progress, and prosperity remains critical as my term comes to a close,” he said.

Duterte lauded the relentless efforts of the NTF and RTF ELCAC to pursue a holistic and whole-of-nation approach to resolving communist insurgency.

“Accessibility to reform and welfare programs is imperative – it should be our imperative – to help end the decades-long insurgency problem that has curtailed development in the countryside,” he said.

Duterte likewise renewed his call on the local government units to synergize their efforts to make the Philippines a “stronger and more peaceful nation.”

The CPP-New People’s Army (NPA) is listed as a terrorist group by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The Anti-Terrorism Council also formally designated CPP-NPA’s political wing, National Democratic Front, as a terrorist organization on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA that was created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency