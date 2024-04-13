Dangerous heat index forecast in 9 areas

MANILA: The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned of dangerous heat index levels in nine areas across the country on Saturday. Based on the weather bureau's 5 p.m. forecast on Friday, the following areas may have a heat index ranging from 42°C to 45°C on Saturday: Laoag, Ilocos Norte - 42°C Dagupan City, Pangasinan - 45°C Aparri, Cagayan - 44°C Tuguegarao, Cagayan - 42°C Puerto Princesa City, Palawan - 42°C Aborlan, Palawan - 42°C Masbate City, Masbate - 42°C CBPSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur - 42°C Catarman, Northern Samar - 42°C PAGASA said heat index is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. The weather bureau advised the public to limit the time spent outdoors, especially at noon, and drink plenty of water. People going outdoors are reminded to use umbrellas or wear hats and sleeved clothing. Meanwhile, most parts of the country will continue to experience generally fair we ather conditions, with possible isolated rain showers or thunderstorms in some areas. The entire archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 25°C to 33°C; Baguio City, 17°C to 25°C; Laoag City, 25°C to 33°C; Legazpi City, 25°C to 32°C; Metro Cebu, 26°C to 32°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 34°C. Source: Philippines News Agency