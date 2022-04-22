﻿Dancing fountain in Ilocos Sur town draws tourists

The quaint town of Narvacan, Ilocos Sur is attracting more tourists than usual with its latest addition of a musical dancing fountain built beside the new solar-powered Farmers Market.

Set to draw more livelihood and investment opportunities in the area, the dancing fountain in Narvacan is expected to officially open to the public on April 25 after its dry run on Easter Sunday, said Narvacan mayor Luis “Chavit” Singson, who initiated the construction of the project to complement the newly-opened Farmers Market, which he described as the largest public market in the Philippines.

“After inaugurating our Farmers Market, the excitement continues as the dancing fountain opens next week,” Singson said during the dry run attended by candidates of Miss Universe Philippines 2022 who are on a familiarization tour in Ilocos Sur.

Since its first dry run on Sunday, locals, as well as visitors, have started to flock to the Narvacan town plaza to get a glimpse of the new attraction.

The dancing fountain features colorful LED lights, with benches surrounding it where viewers can sit and enjoy the view at night.