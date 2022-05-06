﻿Danao’s 1st order: Ensure safe, orderly polls

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año on Friday said the first order of Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao as Philippine National Police (PNP) officer-in-charge (OIC) is to ensure that all security preparations are in place so that the country will have peaceful, orderly and honest elections.

“His (Danao) designation as PNP OIC will not affect the ongoing security preparations being implemented by the PNP as he will be able to provide good leadership and direction to the entire police force for them to be able to fulfill their peacekeeping role in this important time of our country’s history,” Año said in a statement.

He also said he is counting on Danao to continue and further intensify the PNP’s ongoing campaign against criminality and lawlessness.

Meanwhile, National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana assured the public of peaceful and orderly elections as the PNP and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) have “jibed” in their security preparations for the upcoming polls.

Around 40,000 personnel from the AFP are ready to ensure that the May 9 elections will be orderly and peaceful.

“So far, generally it will be a very peaceful election,” Lorenzana said.

Source: Philippines News Agency