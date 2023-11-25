Damage to public infra from shear line in E. Visayas reaches P469-M

The combined effects of the shear line and a low-pressure area have caused PHP469 million in damage to public infrastructure projects in the provinces of Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Samar, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 8 (Eastern Visayas) said Friday. DPWH-8 Director Edgar B. Tabacon put the cost of destroyed infrastructure in the three provinces as of Nov. 23 at PHP215.5 million, and that of damaged infrastructure at PPH253.9 million. The department also estimated the cost for seven destroyed roads at PHP 157 million, and that for 10 damaged roads at PHP158 million. Damage cost for 12 bridges was pegged at PHP50.5 million. Five of the 12 are located along the Allen-Catarman Road; three along Catarman-Calbayog Road; two along Catarman-Laoang Road; one in San Roque; and one in Palapag, all in Northern Samar. Also destroyed were flood control projects - one in Borongan, Eastern Samar and three in Calbayog, Samar - estimated at PHP58 million. Damaged in Catarman, Northern Samar were a structure, estimated at PHP15 million, and a shore protection project, estimated at PHP30 million. The DPWH-8's Maintenance Division said PHP716.65 million would be needed for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of all damaged public infrastructure in Eastern Visayas. To date, the DPWH-8 and its field offices have cleared and reopened eight road sections in Northern Samar's 1st and 2nd Districts, Samar's 1st District, and Eastern Samar District. DPWH-8's Quick Response Teams are still clearing two national road sections in Northern Samar's 1st District. The Bugko - Nenita-Mirador - Cagpanit-an De Maria - San Jose Road in Barangay Cagpanit-an, Mondragon, Northern Samar; and the Imelda - Barangay La Trinidad Road in Bugko, Northern Samar are only passable to motorcycles due to soil collapse and erosion, the department reported. It said the rest of the national road sections are passable, although the Allen-Calbayog Road in San Isidro Northern Samar is limited to light vehicles, due to the damaged Palanit Bridge, requiring heavy vehicles to traverse the Catarman-Calbayog Road as an alternative route. Source:Philippines News Agency