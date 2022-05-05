﻿Daily PH Covid-19 cases average under 200: OCTA

The daily average of Covid-19 cases nationwide remains under 200 with a positivity rate of 1.2 percent, the OCTA Research Group said Thursday.

In a televised public briefing, OCTA Research Group fellow Dr. Guido David said the nation’s daily average in the recent week is 193, slightly higher than last week’s 187.

He noted that the country’s numbers are low and “there’s no real increase in the cases”.

“Nothing concerning at this time, iyong hospital utilization natin pati sa NCR [National Capital Region], ay mababa pa rin, nasa 21 percent (our hospital utilization including the NCR, still low, at 21 percent),” he said.

Data from the Covid-19 tracker showed the active cases were below 5,000 as of May 4. The total tally reached 3,686,375 with 159 new cases added.

In the NCR, a total of 1,109 active cases were logged. Its total number of Covid-19 infections reached 1,172,673.

Among the NCR cities, David said Manila logged the most number of new cases at 10.

It is followed by Makati, Pasig and Pasay with eight new cases each.

While the country’s Covid-19 numbers remain low, David urged the public to continue observing the minimum public health protocols to prevent any possible surge if a subvariant enters the country.

“Mayroon pa ring danger na baka magkaroon ng pagtaas ng bilang ng kaso dahil nakikita natin na tumataas sa South Africa at saka sa India pati rin sa US [United States], umabot na naman sila ng (There is still a danger of an increase in cases as it happened in South Africa and India and the US, they reached) 100,000 cases per day,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency

