Daily average of new Covid-19 cases down by 35%

MANILA: The country’s daily average of new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases decreased by 35 percent from Jan. 16 to 22, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

In its latest case bulletin, the DOH noted the daily infections decreased to 270 in the recent week from 417 infections from Jan. 9 to 15.

The DOH also reported 1,891 new cases and 104 verified deaths.

Of the additional deaths, about seven occurred from Jan. 9 to 22, 2023.

To date, the country has logged over 4.07 million coronavirus cases and more than 65,694 fatalities.

During the same week, four cases were added to the tally of severe and critical infections, which also went down to 432 from the previous week’s 567.

Only 16.1 percent or 370 out of the 2,299 intensive care unit (ICU) beds are in use, while 19.1 percent or 3,509 of 18,410 non-ICU beds are utilized.

About 73,820,001 or 94.52 percent of the country’s target population (78,100,578) are vaccinated against Covid-19, including 79.46 percent of 8,721,357 senior citizens, as of Jan. 22.

A total of 21,293,632 individuals have received booster shots out of the fully vaccinated population

Source: Philippines News Agency