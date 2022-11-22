Daily average of new Covid-19 cases down by 12% from Nov. 14-20

The daily average of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases has decreased by 12 percent from Nov. 14 to 20, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

From 1,296 per day recorded from Nov. 7 to 13, the number went down to 1,143 daily in the recent week.

The latest case bulletin showed that there were 8,004 new cases and 93 verified deaths.

Of the additional deaths, the DOH said 28 occurred from Nov. 7 to 20.

In the same period, two cases were added to the tally of severe and critical infections, which also went down to 568 from the previous week’s 613.

Only 20.9 percent or 493 out of the 2,358 intensive care unit (ICU) beds are in use, while 23.1 percent or 4,796 of 20,754 non-ICU beds are utilized.

To date, about 73,707,875 or 94.38 percent of the country’s target population (78,100,578) are vaccinated against Covid-19, including 79.46 percent of 8,721,357 senior citizens.

As of Nov. 20, a total of 20,866,539 have received booster shots out of the fully vaccinated population.

Source: Philippines News Agency